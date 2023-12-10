A man sustained leg injures in a hit-and-run traffic incident in the Moy Road area of Armagh last night (Saturday).

Police are appealing for information about the incident. Photo by: Pacemaker

Appealing for information following the collision, Police said: “It was reported that a man had been knocked down at around 10.35pm last night. The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, for treatment to leg injuries.

"A wing mirror was located at the scene and at this stage police believe that the vehicle involved was a dark coloured Volkswagen, which made off following the collision.

"Officers would appeal to anyone who notices a car matching this description, without a wing mirror or with other damage, to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1820 of 9/12/23.