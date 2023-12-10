Register
David Blayney: motorcyclist (53) dies from injuries sustained in Ballymena traffic collision

Police have confirmed a man has died in hospital after his motorcycle was involved in a road traffic collision last month in Ballymena
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Dec 2023, 14:02 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 14:09 GMT
David Blayney (53), died from injuries received in the two-vehicle incident on Wednesday, November 22.

Appealing for information about the collision, Sergeant Miller-Devlin from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “David Blayney, who was 53 and from the Ballymena area, was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries. He passed away in hospital on Friday, 8th December.

David Blayney. Photo issued by the PSNIDavid Blayney. Photo issued by the PSNI
David Blayney. Photo issued by the PSNI
"The collision, involving a Honda motorcycle and Honda CR-Z car occurred at approximately 5.45pm on the Cullybackey Road at the junction with the Teeshan Road. Mr Blayney was the rider of the motorcycle. A 25-year-old man, arrested following the collision has been bailed to allow for further enquiries.

“Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1419 22/11/23.”

