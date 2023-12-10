Police have confirmed a man has died in hospital after his motorcycle was involved in a road traffic collision last month in Ballymena

David Blayney (53), died from injuries received in the two-vehicle incident on Wednesday, November 22.

Appealing for information about the collision, Sergeant Miller-Devlin from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “David Blayney, who was 53 and from the Ballymena area, was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries. He passed away in hospital on Friday, 8th December.

David Blayney. Photo issued by the PSNI

"The collision, involving a Honda motorcycle and Honda CR-Z car occurred at approximately 5.45pm on the Cullybackey Road at the junction with the Teeshan Road. Mr Blayney was the rider of the motorcycle. A 25-year-old man, arrested following the collision has been bailed to allow for further enquiries.