Man quizzed by police after two schoolchildren were allegedly assaulted in Tyrone park
They say officers attended the park around 11am after reports that the 52-year-old had assaulted the children by pushing them.
A police spokesperson said the man remains in custody.
Local Ulster Unionist Party spokesperson Ian Irwin said he was made aware of a "deeply disturbing and potentially dangerous incident."
“Were it not for the swift and courageous intervention of their teacher, this could have resulted in serious harm,” he claimed.
“As a father, I share the fear and concern of parents for the safety of their children. No one should have to worry about their child’s wellbeing during a school outing or at a public park. I understand that the police have since arrested a male in connection with the incident, but I am calling for increased patrols in the area to help reassure the public and ensure this community feels safe again.”