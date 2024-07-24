Man ran off after using crowbar to damage CCTV camera at neighbour's house, Magherafelt Court told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who used a crowbar to damage a CCTV camera at a neighbour's house in Moneymore, was given an eight-month jail sentence at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Gavin Ballantine (29), whose address was given as Oakvale Terrace, Maghera, admitted charges of criminal damage, possessing an offensive weapon, the crowbar, resisting police and assaulting police on December 24 last.

Ballantine, who appeared in court by video link from Maghaberry Prison, also admitted charges of assaulting a female and indecent behaviour on September 18 last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Relating events of September 18, prosecuting counsel said police received a report from the injured party that Ballantine had approached her and told her he would get the UVF to put her out and said he had a knife in his pocket which he would “stick in your gut”, which left her in fear.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

The lawyer said while walking away the defendant dropped his trousers and exposed his bottom.

Continuing, the lawyer said on December 24 at around 9pm police received a report about a male attacking a property at Hammond Street, Moneymore, with a crowbar.

She said on arrival police observed the defendant running into Elm Park, where he was detained and became aggressive towards police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lawyer said while Ballantine was being restrained he bit an officer on the arm causing him pain, and later headbutted the rear window of a police vehicle on the driver's side.

The prosecutor said the injured party was the same neighbour he had assaulted in September and her son had videoed Ballantine using the crowbar to break the CCTV and a Christmas wreath.

A defence lawyer explained that Ballantine had a number of difficulties with his mental health and was suffering depression at this time.

He said he had been taking drugs and alcohol and he would say that the neighbours had threatened to have him burned out because they had seen him wearing a band uniform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lawyer pointed out that the defendant has been in custody for 18 weeks and says he has "dried out" and has an opportunity of gaining employment when released.

District Judge Alana McSorley put in place a two-year restraining order preventing the defendant from contacting or harassing the injured party.