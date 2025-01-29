Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 30 year-old man arrested on Wednesday morning, January 29 in relation to an arson attack on a property in the Rathglynn area of Antrim has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI’s Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “At around 3:20am on Tuesday, January 21, it was reported to police that a property in the area was set alight, and that a woman aged in her 70s was inside at the time.

"She was taken to hospital for treatment to burns to her hands and smoke inhalation following the incident, and at this time, she remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A second woman aged in her 40s was treated for both smoke inhalation and injuries to her hands, as she attempted to free the woman from the property. A man, aged in his 40s was also treated for smoke inhalation as he attempted to provide further assistance.

Police have made an arrest following a report of arson at the Rathglynn property on January 21. Photo: Presseye

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who were already in attendance, dealt with the fire, but the property was significantly damaged, with the incident being treated as arson with intent.”

Detective Inspector Lenaghan added: “Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 120 21/01/25.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online at https://orlo.uk/BIbWX using the non-emergency reporting form.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.