Man says he did not complete Probation because he was threatened to get out of Ballymena

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 24th Jun 2025, 13:14 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 13:14 BST
A court has heard that a man didn't complete a Probation Order because he was threatened and told to get out of Ballymena.

Richard Campbell (37), with an address listed in Ballymena but who has links to Larne, had previously been given Probation after being caught in possession of Class A drugs.

His solicitor told Thursday's Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant had attended a first meeting with Probation but nothing thereafter, "the reason being he was living in Ballymena at the time and he was approached by other individuals who basically told him to leave and he was threatened".

He had then not re-engaged with Probation and "apologises".

The solicitor said Probation had been granted to "help him with his addiction to Class A drugs" which "seems to have abated to some degree".

The Probation Order was revoked and replaced with a three months prison term, suspended for one year.

