Man shot four times in Coleraine after 'being hooded and bundled into vehicle by masked men'

Police in Coleraine have appealed for witnesses to an ‘horrific’ incident in which a man was forced into a vehicle by masked men and driven away before being shot four times.

Anyone who may have information or dashcam footage from the Richmond Drive and Drumadragh areas on Saturday evening (February 18) is asked to come forward.

Detective Inspector Finlay said: “Police received a report on Saturday evening that three masked men forced a man into a car from outside a property in the Richmond Drive area of the town.

"A hooded item was placed over the man’s head before he was bundled into the vehicle. He was then driven a short journey to an area close to the Cloyfin Road and was ordered to get out of the car.

Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a shooting.

"The man, aged in his 30s, was then shot four times, with serious injuries being caused to his left knee and ankle and right calf. The suspects then fled the scene.

"The victim managed to make his way to the Drumadragh area where he raised the alarm for help. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

"Our investigation is at an early stage and at present we are investigating a number of lines of enquiry to determine exactly what happened, a motive and who was involved. However, this shooting is a clear human rights abuse and everyone has the right to live free from the threat of violence and feel safe in their own homes.

"The horrific violence that was inflicted on this man will most certainly leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal. Victims of such attacks often have their lives changed forever.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the Richmond Drive and Drumadragh areas on Saturday, February 18 between 9pm and 11pm, and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dashcam or mobile footage that could help with our investigation to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2052 of 18/02/23.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/