Police Ombudsman appeals for witnesses to incident during Portrush security alert

The Police Ombudsman’s Office is appealing for witnesses to an incident in Portrush on Wednesday, February 8.

By Una Culkin
2 minutes ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 3:14pm

The incident, which involved a physical altercation between a man and a police officer, took place at approximately 8pm outside a house at Glentaisie Park.

A Police Ombudsman spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area and seen what happened. We are particularly keen to speak with anyone who recorded mobile phone footage or has dashcam footage of the incident.

"If you believe you can help, please call our witness appeal line on 0800 032 7880. Please leave a short message along with your contact details and a member of our staff will call you back."

The scene during the security alert in Portrush on February 8

It is believed that the incident which the Police Ombudsman’s Office is looking into occurred during a security alert in the town, during which residents of the area were evacuated from their homes.

