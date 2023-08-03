Register
Man shot in knee and hand during Bushmills flat assault

Detectives investigating a serious assault in the Main Street area of Bushmills yesterday (Wednesday) are now treating it as a shooting incident.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 08:33 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 08:34 BST
Police are appealing for information about a shooting incident in Bushmills. Photo by: PacemakerPolice are appealing for information about a shooting incident in Bushmills. Photo by: Pacemaker
Detective Inspector Lavery said: “At around 11:50pm, it was reported that a number of masked men entered a flat in the area armed with a baseball bat and assaulted a male occupant inside.

"The man, aged in his 40s, received a head wound following the incident.

"The male is also believed to have received gunshot wounds to both his right knee and right hand. The man was taken to hospital for his injuries.

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2105 02/08/23.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form.