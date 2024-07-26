Man spotted by female walkers touching his private parts is given a suspended jail sentence
Thirty-year-old Slavi Apostolov, from Charlemont Street in Moy, admitted two charges of indecent behaviour at Riverview, Brick Row, Moy, on April 2.
Passing sentence District Judge Peter Magill said it looked like a pattern of offending was developing as the defendant was dealt with for similar type behaviour within the past year.
Mr Magill told Apostolov, who appeared by video link from Maghaberry Prison, that he was concerned about repetition and would impose a sentence which would be a stern warning to him.
Prosecuting counsel said at 6.30pm on April 2 last, police were tasked to a report of a male touching his genitals on River Walk, Moy, and spoke to the reporting person who gave them a description of the defendant.
The lawyer said two other women also reported seeing the male touching his private parts through his trousers, and at 6.50pm police caught up with a male matching the description.
He was arrested and taken to Dungannon police station where he denied the allegations including seeking sexual gratification.
Counsel said Apostolov told police he had gone for a walk for a smoke and did not expose himself to any women.
He added that police were not seeking a sexual offences prevention order.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had been granted bail but has been in custody for two days over issues relating to bail conditions.