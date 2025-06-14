A man who broke into the youth centre at St Aidan’s Parish Church in Glenavy has been ordered to complete 240 hours of community service.

David Daykin, aged 30, who previously had an address in Glenavy and is now given as Mourneview Caravan Park, Newcastle, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court for sentencing for burglary with intent to steal.

The defendant was charged with a number of other offences, including two counts of theft from Foote Farm Shop in Moira, theft from Nell’s Secret Garden in Moira, the theft of thousands of pounds worth of equine equipment, and the handling of stolen goods.

The defendant had previously appeared before the court when District Judge Rosie Watters deferred sentencing for six months. The court was told that the defendant had not committed any further offences during the deferral period.

The court heard that on July 23, 2024 just before midnight, the police received a report of a burglary at Glenavy Youth Centre, with damage caused to the front door.

CCTV was viewed and a description given to the police.

The chairman of the youth centre believed the person on the CCTV was the defendant and the footage showed the person walking towards the address of the defendant.

Clothes matching the person seen on CCTV were seized at the defendant’s address and fingerprints from the door of the centre were shown to be that of the defendant.

The court was also told that on April 12, 2024 the defendant stole a bag of potatoes and an honesty cash box from Foote Farm Shop in Moira.

On June 28, 2024 it was reported that the defendant stole the honesty cash box from Foote Farm Shop in Moira on a second occasion, said to contain approximately £50 in cash.

On the same date, the defendant also stole an honesty box from Nell’s Secret Garden, said to contain £5.

On July 24, 2024 police were contacted by a woman who reported several items of horseriding equipment had been stolen, said to be valued at £2,750.

The injured party contacted the police later the same day to say the items had been returned by someone who was identified as the defendant’s brother.

A defence lawyer told the court: “He hasn’t come to any adverse police attention during the deferred period.

"He has significant stability in his life, he is in employment, has been abstinent from drugs and alcohol for several months, and has strong family support.

"His mother paid for the damage to the door of the parish hall and he recently completed an enhanced combination order.”

The lawyer also stated that the defendant had brought money to the court to pay compensation.

"He is all too aware that any further offending will result in an immediate custodial sentence,” added the lawyer.

District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “You are so close to going to prison for all of this. I gave you the opportunity with a deferred sentence and you have kept to your part of the bargain which is staying out of trouble.”

Ms Watters imposed a community service order for 240 hours, as well as compensation of £50 to Foote Farm Shop and £5 to Nell’s Secret Garden.

Ms Watters added: “I hope that I never see you back here again.”