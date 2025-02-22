Man stole more than £1,300 worth of items from M&S at Sprucefield

A man has been handed a five-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to stealing hundreds of pounds worth of items from Marks and Spencer at Sprucefield.

Robert Gerard Anthony McGuigan, 47, whose address was given as Hazel View in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with two counts of theft.

The court heard that on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, the defendant entered Marks and Spencer at Sprucefield at 8.40pm with a female.

It was stated that the pair split up when they entered the store, with the male returning to the female with a number of items and placing them in a trolley.

The pair then left the store without attempting to pay for the items.

They were seen running across the car park and placing the items into a vehicle before driving away.

The court was told the value of the items totalled £911.

On the second charge, the court was told that on Friday, July 12, 2024 at 2pm, the defendant entered the M&S store at Sprucefield alone.

It was stated that he lifted six bedding sets and put them in a trolley. He then exited the store without paying for the items, which were said to total £470.

He was then seen placing the items into an empty bag and making off on foot towards the roundabout at Sprucefield.

He was subsequently arrested in relation to both incidents and made full admission to both charges.

Defence said: “This was certainly an action of premeditation. The items were taken as they were of high value, I will concede that.

"Alcohol and drugs are really at the core of this, and a destructive relationship.

"The intention was to sell the items on. There is no hiding from the reality of this.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “People think shoplifting is a victimless crime but it is not at all. These are serious offences involving a lot of money.”

Ms Watters imposed a custodial charge of five months on each of the charges. She also ordered the defendant to pay restitution of £911 and £470.

Ms Watters granted the defence leave to appeal the sentence and released the defendant on his own bail of £500.