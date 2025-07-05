A man who stole over £4,700 worth of goods in a shoplifting blitz in Antrim, Ballymena, Coleraine, Kilrea and Larne told police it was to "fund a drug habit".

Lee Sheppard (34), with an address listed as Islandmore Crescent near Coleraine, took the goods between August last year and January this year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told he took mostly alcohol and "beauty products".

A defence solicitor said the defendant had stolen items because of drug addiction and "drug debt".

Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

The defendant appeared at court via video link from prison where he is a sentenced prisoner with a release date of October this year.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had an "atrocious" record of 171 convictions and jailed him for eight months.

Sheppard is also charged with burglaries of Buckna Presbyterian Church and a shop in Broughshane on June 8 last year.

That case was adjourned to July 24. A co-accused in that case has already been dealt with at court.