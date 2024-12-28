Man stole Prime drink, sweets and cheese strings from Lisburn B&M

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has appeared in court charged with theft from B&M in Lisburn.

Jayden Millar, 19, whose address was given as Lendrick Street in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with stealing various items to the total value of £7.86 from B&M in the city’s Bow Street.

The court heard that on Thursday, February 20, 2024, at 10.45am, police received a report from CCTV Citywatch that they had been notified by staff in B&M that four people had been seen leaving the store with various items they had not paid for.

Police then contacted staff at Poundland in Bow Street Mall, who confirmed items had also been taken from the store.

The persons were identified, with one being identified as the defendant, who was said to be holding a wrap from Poundland at the time.

He was arrested and asked what he took from B&M. It was reported that he had stolen a Prime drink, a packet of sweets, and two packets of cheese strings. He admitted that he didn’t have permission to take them.

During interview it was stated that he told police: “I had no money, my universal credit was cut, and I had to feed my girl.”

It was added that he said he was “desperate”.

Defence told the court: “He struggles with his mental health. He is only 19 and he has had significant issues with cocaine, although he says he has been clean for a number of months now.”

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare adjourned the case to Belfast court on January 14, 2025 when other offences by the defendant are being heard.