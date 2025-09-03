Man stole Yankee Candles worth £75 from Eurospar, Lisburn court hears

A man has been ordered to serve two years on probation after stealing Yankee Candles from a Lisburn shop.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Andrew Rodgers, 33, whose address was given as Irish Street in Downpatrick, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with theft. He was also charged with possession of a Class C drug, namely diazepam.

The court heard that on February 1, 2022, just after midday, the defendant walked into the Eurospar on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn and stole five Yankee Candles, which were valued at £74.95.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was reported that the defendant then made off in the direction of the Leisureplex.

The Eurospar on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn. Pic credit: Google

He was arrested the next day and brought to custody.

During a search whilst in custody, four tablets in bubble wrap, which were said to be diazepam, were found in the possession of the defendant.

It was stated that the defendant did not have a valid reason for having the tablets on his person.

A defence lawyer told the court that the pre-sentence report which had been ordered by the Lisburn court, had been “broadly positive”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “This is a man who has suffered extreme trauma in his life, with frequent physical abuse as a child, and that has conformed his adulthood.

"He is engaging with Community Addictions.”

District Judge Rosie Watters, imposing a probation order for two years, said: “You can’t see yourself as a victim for the rest of your life and use it as an excuse. People can really turn their lives around.

"I totally appreciate it is difficult but you only live once. You can make your life much better if you make the right choices.”