Man suffers leg injuries in Craigavon crossbow shooting
Police have arrested three men following the incident in the Rosmoyle area.
Inspector Browne said: "We received a report at around 5am that a man in his 20s was shot twice in the leg with a crossbow. Officers attended alongside colleagues from NIAS who took the injured man to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
"Three men, aged 23, 32 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in police custody at this time.
"Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would ask anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage or any information which could assist with their enquiries, to call them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 219 of 27/10/23."