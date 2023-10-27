A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with leg injuries after being shot with a crossbow in Craigavon on Friday morning.

Police have arrested three men following the incident in the Rosmoyle area.

Inspector Browne said: "We received a report at around 5am that a man in his 20s was shot twice in the leg with a crossbow. Officers attended alongside colleagues from NIAS who took the injured man to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

"Three men, aged 23, 32 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in police custody at this time.

Police have arrested three men following a report that a man was shot with a crossbow in the Rosmoyle area of Craigavon. Picture: Pacemaker