A man has suffered ‘significant injuries’ after an unprovoked attack in Portadown.

Police have appealed for information following the ‘serious assault’ in Thomas Street.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information regarding a report of a serious assault which took place on Thomas Street, Portadown at approximately 02:50 am Sunday 12th December 2021.

“It is reported that a male was standing outside a fast food takeaway on Thomas Street, Portadown when he was assaulted by another male in an unprovoked attack leading to significant injuries.

“If you were in Portadown in the early hours of that morning and are able to help with our enquiries please contact 101 quoting reference 382 of 12/12/21.

“You can also contact the charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”

