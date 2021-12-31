Police medal for top detective

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy has been a police officer for over 30 years. Serving predominantly in a detective role, he has been working in Crime Department and has worked on a number of high profile investigations..

Married with two teenage children he has lived and worked in Northern Ireland since 2003.

On his LinkedIn page he said: “In terms of my current policing career, that is almost at an end. But my love of policing and my continuing drive to serve communities means that a complete shift away from policing seems increasingly unlikely. “

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy. Photo Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

On the page he pointed out: “As the Head of Major Investigations for the PSNI , I am responsible for managing investigations into more than 100 current homicides and other major crimes. My team consists of more than 200 police officers and staff, geographically dispersed across Northern Ireland and with diverse roles.

“In addition to managing the investigative response and investigation of these crimes, I have a central role in proactively identifying and managing threat harm and risk.

“I own diverse portfolios for the police service. I am the PSNI lead for family liaison, Disaster Victim Identification (DVI), HOLMES and Major Crime disclosure. I am an accredited PIP 3 Senior Investigating Officer for homicide and represent the PSNI on both the Homicide Working Group and PIP 4 Working Group... I am an accredited Kidnap and Extortion SIO and Review Officer. I am an accredited Counter Terrorism SIO and am currently leading a counter terrorism investigation in Northern Ireland.”

