A man made numerous threats to his ex-wife and said he would burn her home, a court has heard.

Adrian Ignea (39), of Castle Park in Antrim town, sent his ex-wife abusive text messages saying: "I will make sure the rest of my life I will hurt you in any way possible".

He also told her he would "ruin" her life and the "only way out is you or me dead". He also said: "I will kill you". He also threatened to burn out her house.

Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had put an app on the woman's phone and he was able to view her data.

He had taken images from a phone and sent them to people and put them on Facebook.

A defence barrister said the defendant had taken alcohol and had "acted out of emotion".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been controlling, coercive, stalking, behaviour.

The defendant had spent the equivalent of a six-week jail term on remand and "not without significant hesitation" the judge said he was handing down an Enhanced Combination Order of 18 months Probation and 100 hours Community Service.

A two-year Restraining Order is also in place.

Judge Broderick said: "Imagine having your private photographs disclosed to your work colleagues. Could you imagine anything worse?"