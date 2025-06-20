Man threatened to throw hot coffee over female staff member at service station in Ballymena
A man threatened to throw hot coffee over a female staff member at Braid River Service Station in Ballymena.
Barry Dineen (30), of Waveney Road in Ballymena, pleaded guilty to common assault and theft of coffee and buns worth £10 on June 1 this year.
A defence lawyer said it was a 'technical assault'.
The defendant had been barred from entering the shop but returned and stole food items worth £7 on June 15, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.
The defence lawyer said the defendant, who had a record, has "mental health issues" and due to a "lack of funds" had been eating items whilst in the shop.
The case was adjourned to July 29 for a pre-sentence report.