Man warned by Lisburn judge that he could face prison if he commits any further offences

A man with an address in Belfast has been given a suspended prison sentence by a Lisburn judge after admitting he assaulted a police officer.

Deontay Airebrady, 29, whose address was given as Fortwilliam Demesne in Belfast but who was said to spend half of his time in the Republic, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

The court heard that on Sunday March 5 at 11.30pm police attended Chapel Mews in Lisburn in relation to a domestic incident.

On arrival the police located the defendant asleep in the hallway of the apartment block, apparently intoxicated.

Lisburn judge warns man he could face prison if he commits further offences. Pic credit: Google

He grabbed one of the police officers by the hand and refused to let go. The officer was pushed against a window and sustained injuries to her hand and cheek.

When the police attempted to place handcuffs on the defendant, he resisted arrest and refused to comply with police instructions.

Defence said the defendant was not in employment but that he was training to be a bus driver and hoped to secure employment in the near future.

Urging the judge not to “interfere with his liberty”, Defence added: “He offers his consent to a further community service order or probation order.”

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy imposed a custodial sentence of two months, suspended for a period of two years on each of the two charges.