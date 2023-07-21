Man warned by Lisburn judge that he could face prison if he commits any further offences

Deontay Airebrady, 29, whose address was given as Fortwilliam Demesne in Belfast but who was said to spend half of his time in the Republic, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.
The court heard that on Sunday March 5 at 11.30pm police attended Chapel Mews in Lisburn in relation to a domestic incident.
Advertisement
Advertisement
On arrival the police located the defendant asleep in the hallway of the apartment block, apparently intoxicated.
He grabbed one of the police officers by the hand and refused to let go. The officer was pushed against a window and sustained injuries to her hand and cheek.
When the police attempted to place handcuffs on the defendant, he resisted arrest and refused to comply with police instructions.
Defence said the defendant was not in employment but that he was training to be a bus driver and hoped to secure employment in the near future.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Urging the judge not to “interfere with his liberty”, Defence added: “He offers his consent to a further community service order or probation order.”
Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy imposed a custodial sentence of two months, suspended for a period of two years on each of the two charges.
During sentencing, Mr Kennedy told the defendant: “If you commit any other offences of a similar nature the court may well impose a custodial sentence.”