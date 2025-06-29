An Antrim town man who punched and headbutted a man who was lured to an area with a "promise of free drugs," has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sean Faulkner (36), of Kent Court, committed the assault on April 9 this year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, a prosecutor said a co-accused had invited the injured party to an area "with the promise of free drugs".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The man attended and was then assaulted. The co-accused was dealt with at an earlier court.

A defence barrister for Faulkner said it had been a "nasty" incident. He said the defendant has referred himself to a rehab in England.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 82 previous convictions but because there had been a "small gap" in offending he said he would suspend a five months prison term for three years.