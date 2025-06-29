Man was headbutted and punched multiple times after being lured to area with 'promise of free drugs'

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 29th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
An Antrim town man who punched and headbutted a man who was lured to an area with a "promise of free drugs," has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sean Faulkner (36), of Kent Court, committed the assault on April 9 this year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, a prosecutor said a co-accused had invited the injured party to an area "with the promise of free drugs".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the best coverage of life in Northern Ireland, sign up to our newsletter now

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The man attended and was then assaulted. The co-accused was dealt with at an earlier court.

A defence barrister for Faulkner said it had been a "nasty" incident. He said the defendant has referred himself to a rehab in England.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 82 previous convictions but because there had been a "small gap" in offending he said he would suspend a five months prison term for three years.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice