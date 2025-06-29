Man was headbutted and punched multiple times after being lured to area with 'promise of free drugs'
Sean Faulkner (36), of Kent Court, committed the assault on April 9 this year.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, a prosecutor said a co-accused had invited the injured party to an area "with the promise of free drugs".
The man attended and was then assaulted. The co-accused was dealt with at an earlier court.
A defence barrister for Faulkner said it had been a "nasty" incident. He said the defendant has referred himself to a rehab in England.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 82 previous convictions but because there had been a "small gap" in offending he said he would suspend a five months prison term for three years.