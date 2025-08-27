Man who claimed woman in Larne 'planted' pregabalin in his backpack after an argument is convicted of drugs offence
Curtis Johnston (26), originally from Newtownards but now with an address in Ballymena, denied a charge of possessing pregabalin.
On June 19 this year he said he was awakened by being struck on the face by a vacuum-sealed bag and he was "pretty annoyed".
He said following an "argument" he left a property. A short time later he was stopped by police who found pregabalin in his backpack.
The defendant told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, the woman had "planted" the drugs in his backpack. He believed she had called the police to get him "in trouble".
A prosecutor said that to say that someone would place around 100 pregabalin tablets in a person's bag to get them in trouble was a "fantasy".
Johnston told the court: "I wouldn't think it is a fantasy. Some women are deranged. She came across to me as a wee bit mad.”
The prosecutor said a member of the public had called police because they were worried about the defendant who was "unsteady" on his feet.
District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons convicted the defendant saying she didn't believe "a word" Johnston had told the court.
The judge said she was convicting him of attempted possession of pregabalin.
A defence barrister said the defendant, who had a record, had "acute" mental health issues.
The defendant was fined £500.