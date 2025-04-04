Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man accused of the non-fatal strangulation of a female and possessing a machete as an offensive weapon in Crumlin on July 11 last year, has had all the charges he faced withdrawn by prosecutors.

James Patrick McOwen (30), with an address listed as Gardenmore Road in Belfast, had also been charged with assaulting the female occasioning her actual bodily harm; unlawfully supplying Pregabalin and possession of Pregabalin on July 11 and the theft of vouchers worth £100.

He was also charged with 'domestic abuse' on days between January 1 and July 12 last year.

He was further accused of assaulting the female occasioning her actual bodily harm on March 2 last year.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from Maghaberry Prison.