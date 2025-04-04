Man who had been accused of non-fatal strangulation and possession of machete on July 11 has charges withdrawn

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2025, 11:37 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 11:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man accused of the non-fatal strangulation of a female and possessing a machete as an offensive weapon in Crumlin on July 11 last year, has had all the charges he faced withdrawn by prosecutors.

James Patrick McOwen (30), with an address listed as Gardenmore Road in Belfast, had also been charged with assaulting the female occasioning her actual bodily harm; unlawfully supplying Pregabalin and possession of Pregabalin on July 11 and the theft of vouchers worth £100.

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

He was also charged with 'domestic abuse' on days between January 1 and July 12 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Antrim Magistrates Court, which is held in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerAntrim Magistrates Court, which is held in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
Antrim Magistrates Court, which is held in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

He was further accused of assaulting the female occasioning her actual bodily harm on March 2 last year.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice