Man who had been accused of non-fatal strangulation and possession of machete on July 11 has charges withdrawn
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
James Patrick McOwen (30), with an address listed as Gardenmore Road in Belfast, had also been charged with assaulting the female occasioning her actual bodily harm; unlawfully supplying Pregabalin and possession of Pregabalin on July 11 and the theft of vouchers worth £100.
He was also charged with 'domestic abuse' on days between January 1 and July 12 last year.
He was further accused of assaulting the female occasioning her actual bodily harm on March 2 last year.
The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from Maghaberry Prison.