​​A trans person who identifies as a woman has been remanded to the men’s prison HMP Maghaberry after being charged with assault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing by video link from police custody at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Saturday, May 24, 37-year-old Jonathan Kelly Agnew confirmed his identity and that he understood the single charge against him.

Agnew, whose address was given as c/o Causeway Hospital in Coleraine, faces one charge of common assault on 22 May this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the outset when the case was called, defence counsel Grant Powles told District Judge Nigel Broderick “just so you are aware the defendant identifies with female pronouns and her name is Blu Thompson.”

HMP Maghaberry. Picture: Press Eye (stock image).

"So why does the police think that they’re Jonathan Agnew,” the judge asked and Mr Powles confirmed “she is transitioning”.

The judge also queried “how should I refer to them…Miss Thompson?” and the barrister told him, “yes, or Blu”.

Giving evidence to the court, a police constable said he believed he could connect the defendant to the offence, adding that police were objecting to bail over an issue concerning the address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The main reason for the overnight charge,” he told Judge Broderick, “is that the defendant was residing on the Ross Thompson ward in Causeway Hospital and as a result of the incident, she has been discharged.”

"If there was another address there would be no issue with her being released,” the officer added.

He told the court the alleged victim is also an inpatient on the mental health ward and Mr Powles said Thompson had been on the ward for the last four years.

Although Thompson was granted bail in the sum of £500, Judge Broderick made it a condition of bail that the defendant can only be freed once there was an approved address to go to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, he also ordered that Thompson is not allowed back on to the mental health ward while the complainant is still a patient.

With the case adjourned to June 2, Mr Powles assured the court that Thompson’s defence team are “trying to secure an address given the issues in the background”.

Remanded into custody bail fixed, Thompson was taken to maximum security men’s prison HMP Maghaberry on Saturday.