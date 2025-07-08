Man with Kilrea address admits charge of 'sectarian behaviour'

A man with a Kilrea address has admitted a charge of 'doing a provocative act' by 'engaging in 'sectarian behaviour' with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

Martin Ward (51), of Drumkill Gardens also pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour in the area of Brookfield Gardens in Ahoghill.

The offences were committed on June 2 this year.

He also used a hand-held mobile phone whist driving in Ahoghill and he pleaded guilty to improper use of public communications by sending matter that was 'grossly offensive'.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The background to the charges has yet to be outlined at court.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court a pre-sentence report will "undoubtedly be needed in this case".

The defendant was previously in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court in relation to the charges.

At the latest court, on July 3, the defendant was not present and the solicitor said his client has "mental health issues" and a "certain degree of paranoia".

He said the defendant had a "firm belief about elements within this court's jurisdiction". The solicitor said the defendant would "ideally" like the case dealt with without having to attend court.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant "needs to come to court unless there is a medical report backing that up".

The case was adjourned to August for a pre-sentence report.