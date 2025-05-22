Detectives reviewing the murder of a Portadown teenager over 50 years ago say her family deserve to know what happened to her on the night she died.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marian Beattie (18) had been attending a charity dance at Hadden’s Garage in Aughnacloy on Friday, March 30, 1973 to listen to her brother playing in the band.

Marian was last seen leaving the dance with a young man just after 1am and walking in the direction of Hadden’s Quarry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her body was discovered at the bottom of the nearby quarry shortly after 6am the following morning, Saturday, March 31.

Marian Beattie. Photo provided by PSNI

In a fresh appeal for information issued on Thursday (May 22), Detective Inspector Thompson, from Legacy Investigation Branch, said: “We believe Marian left the dance at Hadden’s Garage with a man, walking in the direction of the nearby car park at the top of Hadden’s Quarry about 400 yards away from the garage.

"We do not know what happened next but Marian’s body was found at the bottom of the quarry approximately 80-100ft below the car park.

“I appreciate this murder took place over 50 years ago but we would like to talk to anyone who was at the dance at Hadden’s Garage on the night of Friday, 30th March 1973.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marian was last seen leaving the dance with a young man and walking in the direction of Hadden’s Quarry. Photo provided by PSNI

"Marian went there with a girlfriend to listen to her brother’s band. Did you see who she was dancing with or speaking with? Did you see her leave the dance with a man? Do you know who he was? Did you see her in the car park at the quarry any time after 1.15am on the Saturday morning?"

Detective Inspector Thompson continued: “Additionally, do you remember anyone who was at the dance returning home distressed or with dirt on their clothes? Has anyone ever talked about the events of that night?

“Marian’s family deserve to know what happened to her that night. I am appealing to anyone who may be able to help us progress the investigation and bring some closure to the Beattie family to come forward and speak to Detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch.”

Detectives can be contacted by calling 101. Alternatively a report can be made online and also via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.