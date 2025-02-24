Marine Gardens: police in Carrickfergus appeal to parents and guardians to 'speak to young people' over anti-social behaviour
PSNI received a report of young people fighting in a park in the area on Saturday evening, February 22.
Sergeant McBride said: “We had also received reports that the young people were attempting to set fire to bins in the area.
“On officers’ arrival there was no fighting, and no bins had been set alight - young people were spoken to by officers about their behaviour.
“Upon returning to their patrol vehicle, damage was observed to the front driver door handle, and it was alleged a rock had been thrown at the car by one of the young people.
“Enquiries are continuing today [February 24] and we are aware of the negative impact this type of activity can have on the local community.
“We would also ask parents and guardians to speak to their young people and to know where they are to prevent them from engaging in behaviour which could result in injury or a criminal record.
“Patrols will continue and we are also continuing to work alongside partner agencies and local representatives to help resolve these issues.”
A post on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page indicated that the weekend’s incidents centred around the pirate-themed playpark in Marine Gardens.
The play area has been plagued by frequent anti-social behaviour and vandalism, with community groups last year collaborating for an outreach initiative to address the issues.
Residents have also repeatedly called for increased CCTV provision, particularly following the significant refurbishment of the play area completed in June 2024.