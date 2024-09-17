Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community groups have collaborated for an outreach initiative following repeated incidents of antisocial behaviour at Marine Gardens in Carrickfergus.

Over the last number of weeks there have been a number of “deliberate fires” started in the area, in particular at the pirate-themed play park, said Brian Smyth, Watch Commander at Carrick Fire Station.

The popular playground reopened only a few months ago following an extensive refurbishment programme. “These areas are for the enjoyment of families and especially young children, and the damage being caused not only destroys the facilities, but ultimately is paid for from our rates,” Brian said.

"We are engaging with the young people to try and stop this anti-social and dangerous behaviour by explaining the consequences of their actions. I would also appeal to the parents: do you know where your child is at night? Do you know who they are with? And do you know what they are doing?”

Stephen Weir, Communities in Transition; Rev Isy Hawthorne-Steele of Greenisland Church of Ireland; Maggie Wren, Carrickfergus CHILL; Jim McCaw, Castlemara Community Association, and Brian Smyth, Carrick Fire Station. Photo: Stephen Weir

A number of community representatives visited Marine Gardens on Friday, September 13 in an effort to address the incidents of antisocial behaviour. Stephen Weir MBE from Communities in Transition said: "[Friday night] was more of an education session on the dangers of fire and fireworks. We were pleased to have the Reverend Isy Hawthorne-Steele from the Church of Ireland, Greenisland, who came along to speak to the young people, along with Watch Commander Brian Smyth; Maggie Wren, clinical supervisor from CHILL, and Jim McCaw from Castlemara Hub.

"I would also like to thank Billy Ashe who came along and gave some good advice on how to deal with these matters. This isn’t an easy fix, but feet on the ground and chatting is a good start.”

The outreach efforts come just a few weeks after a devastating arson attack at Greenisland Church of Ireland. Maggie from CHILL said: “The devastation of the past week’s fires has increased the referrals for counselling due to anxiety. Fireworks and other disturbances are impacting people of all ages and they are afraid of the consequences when the fireworks and fires are out of control.

"Remember that there is a wider impact on the community and it affects the mental health of others. We will continue to support those who have reached out and offer support to those who may feel pressured to join in with peers, but who don’t know how to respond.”

Jim McCaw, chairperson of Castlemara Community Association described the recent incidents of arson as ‘worrying’. “The events at Greenisland Church of Ireland, although no lives were lost or injuries sustained, caused substantial damage with initial estimated costs running at £2.3 million,” he added.

“In the pirate park, the Fire Service have had to deal with numerous incidents of arson in rubbish bins and bushes. [This] may seem trivial to the young people involved, but imagine there was a serious house fire in another area of the town – those fire units would be delayed if dealing with an incident in the play park. Just think if the house fire involved some of your family. So, all we ask is that you be aware: fires really do cost lives.

"To parents: please be aware where your young people are, who they are with and what they are doing. Help us to help you and keep everyone safe.”