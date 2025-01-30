Martin McCauley charged with Kinnego Embankment murder of three RUC officers in 1982
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Martin McCauley, with an address in Naas in Co Kildare, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Thursday after being extradited from the Republic of Ireland.
The 62-year-old – of the so-called Colombia Three – is accused of murdering RUC Sergeant Sean Quinn and Constables Allan McCloy and Paul Hamilton in a landmine attack on October 27, 1982.
When asked if he understood the charges read to him, McCauley – who is originally from the Lurgan area – replied “yes”.
He was initially arrested in the Republic of Ireland on August 21, 2024 and the extradition proceedings were completed with his return to Northern Ireland.
A spokesperson for the PSNI’s International Policing Unit said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland has been liaising closely with An Garda Siochana and Thursday’s arrest demonstrates the benefits of joint working between police forces and other national partner agencies.
"In this particular case, we worked closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch and An Garda Siochana to locate this male and bring him before the courts.”
The investigation was adopted by the Kenova Team in 2019 under Operation Turma and court proceedings will be progressed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch.
A prosecution lawyer outlined to Thursday’s court that the case against McCauley related to forensic evidence found on cigarette butts.
Bail was granted and the case adjourned until February 26.