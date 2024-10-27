Martinstown: man released after hit-and-run leaves pedestrian with potentially life-changing injuries

By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Oct 2024, 10:21 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2024, 20:26 BST
A man arrested in connection with a hit-and-run road traffic collision in Co Antrim in which a woman sustained potentally life-changing injuries has been released on bail.

Police confirmed the 25-year-old man arrested following the incident in the Glenravel Road area of Martinstown on Saturday evening has been released to allow for further enquiries.

Officers received a call at around 8.55pm that a woman in her 30s had been struck by a vehicle as she was walking.

A white Peugeot Professional van was located by members of the public with frontal damage nearby, but left the scene on arrival by police.

A woman has suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a hit-and-run in Martinstown. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).A woman has suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a hit-and-run in Martinstown. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
The woman was taken to hospital for injuries that are described as potentially life changing.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The van was later recovered and a 25-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences.”

Police said enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and have appealed to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1715 26/10/24.

