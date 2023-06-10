Masked men 'forced their way into home' as Parkgate resident locked his front door

The burglary was reported to have taken place at residential premises in the Connor Road area.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported to police at approximately 12.15am on Saturday, June 10, that between 11.30pm and 12.00 midnight on Friday night, four masked men forced their way into the property as the victim was locking his front door.
"They began searching a number of rooms and a sum of cash was stolen along with a cheque book.”
Anyone who has any information regarding this incident, or witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area, around 11.30pm and midnight, is asked to contact detectives at Antrim Police Station by dialling 101 and quoting reference 40 of 10/06/23.
Police would also be keen to obtain any dashcam footage recorded in the area at the time.
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/