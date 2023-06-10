A second man has been arrested as a major search continues in Ballymena for missing 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell.

The 34-year-old was arrested on Saturday morning in the Ballymena area and remains in police custody at this time

Meanwhile, police have been granted extra time to question a man arrested in the Lurgan area on Thursday.

As the search continues for Chloe, described as a high risk missing person, police made a renewed appeal on Saturday for information.

Community Search and Rescue members pictured at the Braid River in Ballymena as searches continue for Chloe Mitchell. Picture: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

An online portal has also been set up to allow members of the public to upload any information, including videos, images and dashcam footage, they feel may be relevant.

Mid and East Antrim District Commander, Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: "Police are becoming increasingly concerned about Chloe’s safety and we have launched a criminal investigation into her disappearance.

"It is completely out of character for her to not be in contact with her family, who are being supported by specialist officers during this worrying time.

"I am appealing to anyone who was travelling through the James Street area in Ballymena from 10pm on Friday, June 2 and 5.40pm on Thursday, June 8 to think if they saw Chloe or anything unusual. I would also appeal for anyone with dashcam footage during this period to bring it to police.

Chloe Mitchell.

"Chloe was last seen wearing a green and black Northface style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.

"Officers investigating Chloe’s disappearance have been granted a further 36 hours to question a 26-year-old man who was arrested in the Lurgan area on Thursday, June 8.

"A second man, aged 34, was also arrested this morning in the Ballymena area and remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

"I am appealing directly to Chloe to make contact with the police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well,” said Supt Kearney.

The search for 'high risk missing person' Chloe Mitchell continued in Ballymena on Saturday. Community Search and Rescue members are pictured at the Braid River. Picture: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

"I would like to thank the public and search and rescue teams for all their help in trying to find Chloe.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives on 101 and quote reference number 2262 of 05/06/23.

Alternatively, you can submit information and / or upload videos, images and dashcam footage onto the Major Incident Public Portal on https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S09-PO1

