A single vehicle accident has resulted in a Tyrone motorist losing his licence for two years.

Seamus Patrick Donaghy (57), from Meenagh Park, Coalisland, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy.

Donaghy admitted a charge of failing to provide a specimen of breath while driving with excess alcohol.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday (January 13) that at approximately 1am police received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Trewmount Road area of Moy.

Dungannon Courthouse.

She said on arrival police found Seamus Donaghy sitting in the vehicle, which had mounted the grass verge and struck a fence.

The lawyer said a member of the public had earlier removed the keys from the car ignition.

Donaghy provided a roadside specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 113mgs in breath, but then failed to provide an evidential specimen.

A defence lawyer described Donaghy as a vulnerable man with mental health difficulties.

She stressed that he made no excuses for his conduct on this occasion and deeply regretted the incident.

The lawyer said the road conditions were good at the time and there were no pedestrians in the area and no passengers in his vehicle.

She said the defendant thought he had provided police with a second specimen, although she admitted that his memory of what happened was “very patchy.”

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said it’s a long time since the defendant was before the court when he received a three-year disqualification.