The local director of an international humanitarian aid charity has thanked the people of Mid-Ulster for their support in 2022.

Peter Anderson, who is the NI Director of Concern Worldwide, said: “Last year was a year few will forget – with more hunger, more displacement and more people in crisis around the world than ever before.

“From conflict in Ukraine, to drought and food shortages in East Africa, and floods in Pakistan and Bangladesh, Concern teams were at work, responding to emergencies and battling to protect the advances achieved by vulnerable communities around the world.

“That work in 25 countries reaching almost 40 million people was made possible thanks to our supporters in this part of the world.

Peter Anderson, NI Director of Concern Worldwide (UK)

“In particular, I would like to thank our Dungannon and Coalisland volunteer group members and friends who raised £3524 from a street collection in Dungannon on 10 December 2022. Thanks too to the parishes in Clonoe and Coalisland who donated £3783.97 during church collections.

“I would also like to pass on my condolences to the family and friends of Mr Eugene McGarvey, former chairperson of the Concern group in Cookstown, who supported our work for more than three decades.

“The commitment and generosity of the people of Mid-Ulster during tough times at home continues to inspire and amaze,” he said.