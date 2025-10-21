Men accused of being concerned in supply of cocaine and cannabis have cases sent to Crown Court
Two men accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis have had their cases sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on November 12.
They are Deniss Pinzenins (45), with an address listed as Montague Park in Ballymena, and Lee Purdy (33), with an address listed as Condiere Terrace in the village of Connor.
Pinzenins' 'being concerned' charges relate to between February and June last year and Purdy's relate to between March and May last year.
Both men are on continuing bail and the cases have been sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on November 12.