Police have made two arrests following a report of a car being driven dangerously in Belfast in the early hours of November 18.

Detailing the incident, which involved a blue Skoda being driven “erratically” in north Belfast, before colliding with another vehicle in the city centre, the PSNI’s South Belfast District Commander Superintendent Finola Dornan said: “Shortly after 2am the car was spotted driving erratically in the Whitewell Road area before making its way towards the city centre.

“The car then travelled to the Adelaide Street area where it collided with another vehicle.

“Officers attended and two men were arrested.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including driving when unfit through drink or drugs and dangerous driving and 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including driving with excess alcohol on breath and dangerous driving.

“Both remain in police custody at this time."

Superintendent Dornan added: “To assist us in progressing this investigation to court, I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the blue Skoda driving through north Belfast, or the city centre in the early hours of this morning (Monday), or to anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries to get in touch.

“Police can be contacted on the non emergency 101, quoting incident reference number 89 18/11/24.

"Alternatively, a report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

"Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org"