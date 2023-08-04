Two men were arrested yesterday (Thursday) following a police search in the Dargan Crescent area of north Belfast.

Detailing the operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have charged a 39-year-old man with a number of offences following a search in the Dargan Crescent area yesterday (August 3), during which officers seized a quantity of suspected drugs.

"He has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug and has been bailed to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 31.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.”

The PSNI spokesperson added: “A 36-year-old man was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B Controlled drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug.

“Following subsequent searches in the Newtownabbey and Magherafelt areas, during which a quantity of suspected drugs were seized along with drug-related paraphernalia, cash and electronic devices, he was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.