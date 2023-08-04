Register
Mallusk housing name agreed despite park ‘saturation’ claim

A new housing development in Mallusk is to be named Park Mews after being voted through by a narrow margin at Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.
By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 13:24 BST

Speaking at a meeting of the council on Monday evening, Airport Sinn Fein Councillor Annemarie Logue said there was “over-saturation of the word park in the area”.

She proposed the name Biggar Lane for the development which consists of 14 detached and semi-detached houses at a lane off Antrim Road.

The names Park Mews, Park Lane and Park Place were proposed by the developer initially. Cllr Logue reminded the meeting the developer had been asked to research some alternatives.

Park Road, Mallusk. Photo by: GooglePark Road, Mallusk. Photo by: Google
Park Road, Mallusk. Photo by: Google

The names Biggar Park Lane, Biggar Lane and Biggar Park were then submitted to the council for consideration in recognition of Francis Joseph Biggar (1863 – 1926) who was a solicitor, author, patron of the arts and “cultural revivalist”. He is buried in Mallusk Cemetery.

Park Mews was proposed by Airport Ulster Unionist Alderman Paul Michael BEM, seconded by Antrim DUP Cllr Paul Dunlop BEM.

Glengormley Sinn Fein Cllr Michael Goodman said: “The first three Park names do not really say anything. Francis Biggar was a significant person in the history of Antrim and Newtownabbey. He is buried in Mallusk Cemetery.”

Nineteen councillors voted in favour of the name Park Mews with 16 Sinn Fein, Alliance and SDLP councillors and Ballyclare Independent Cllr Michael Stewart voting against.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

