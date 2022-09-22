Men due in court following £1.25m drugs seizure in Larne

Detailing the charges, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs and will appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 23.

“A 41-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs and conspiracy to supply Class B controlled drugs and is due before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 19.

PSNI.