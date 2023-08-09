Register
Men endure ‘terrifying ordeal’ as gang targets Antrim flat twice in quick succession

Two men have been left distressed after a “terrifying ordeal” at the hands of a gang of men in Antrim.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 11:30 BST

Police received a report shortly before 8pm on Tuesday that a group of people had assaulted a man inside a flat in the Angus Street area.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Four men were reported to have grabbed a man in his 20s by his neck and pushed him into another room before leaving. The men then returned five minutes later, trying to gain entry and damaging a door handle and letterbox. The group did not gain entry a second time and then left.

Police are investigating an assault in the Angus Street area of Antrim. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Police are investigating an assault in the Angus Street area of Antrim. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
"Thankfully, the victim and another man who was in the property at the time, did not receive any injuries but are distressed following this terrifying ordeal.

"An investigation into this reported assault has been launched and we encourage anyone who can assist with our enquiries to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1792 of 08/08/23.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.