Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a robbery at a filling station on the O’Neill Road in Newtownabbey at approximately 9pm on Tuesday, August 8.

Detailing the incident, Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “We received a report that a man had entered the shop and had selected a number of items which he then brought to the till.

"As the shop assistant opened the till, the man proceeded to take a hammer out of his right hand pocket before threatening the staff member to put money from the till into a bag.

Police are appealing for information following the report of a robbery at a filling station on the O’Neill Road on August 8. (Pic Google).

“The suspect is described as approximately six feet tall, of slim build, wearing dark clothing and was carrying a backpack. He left the store in the direction of the Rathcoole estate.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area or the shop at the time the robbery took place or who may have captured mobile phone or dash cam footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1956 08/08/23.