'Men in balaclavas' confront woman driver in Newtownabbey hijacking attempt

Police in Newtownabbey are appealing for witnesses after a report of a car hijacking this morning (Sunday, December 18).

A PSNI spokesperson said a woman was driving in the Ballycraigy Way area of New Mossley around 7.30am when two men wearing balaclavas came out of an alleyway and stood in front of her vehicle.

They then started banging on the car asking for her mobile and keys. The back window of the car was then broken and items were stolen from the vehicle.

Advertisement

Inspector Barrie Jordan said: “Our investigation is underway and we would ask anyone who witnessed the hijacking or noticed any unusual activity, or has any CCTV or dashcam footage, in the Ballycraigy Way area to contact us on 101 quoting reference 559 of 18/12/22.”

Ballycraigy Way, Newtownabbey. Picture: Google

Advertisement

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Advertisement