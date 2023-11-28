Men kicked front doors and shouted racist remarks in Ballymena attacks
It was reported that two men were witnessed kicking the front doors of several properties, whilst smashing glass bottles and shouting racist remarks. It is believed they also threw an unknown substance at the window of a property and damaged cables adjacent to further properties on the street.
Inspector Graham said: “This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated here in Ballymena. We know that these incidents can have a lasting impact on our communities and by reporting this behaviour, we can take steps to stop it and keep members of the public safe.
“Whether you are the victim of a hate crime or incident yourself, or you have witnessed or have information about a crime against another person, please talk to us.
Enquiries are ongoing into these reports which, police added, are being treated as hate crimes.