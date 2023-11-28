Police are investigating three reports of criminal damage to properties in the Larne Street area of Ballymena on Sunday (November 26).

It was reported that two men were witnessed kicking the front doors of several properties, whilst smashing glass bottles and shouting racist remarks. It is believed they also threw an unknown substance at the window of a property and damaged cables adjacent to further properties on the street.

Inspector Graham said: “This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated here in Ballymena. We know that these incidents can have a lasting impact on our communities and by reporting this behaviour, we can take steps to stop it and keep members of the public safe.

Police are appealing for information after criminal damage was caused to properties in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker

“Whether you are the victim of a hate crime or incident yourself, or you have witnessed or have information about a crime against another person, please talk to us.