Two Tyrone men were remanded in custody when they appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday accused of having in their possession cannabis with an estimated street value of £2.1 million.

Thomas Dominic Taggart (37), of Sullenboy Park, Cookstown, and 48-year-old Barry McMoran from Doon Avenue in Dungannon, are both charged with possessing cannabis, and having the drug with intent to unlawfully supply on May 18.

A investigating police officer told the court that she believed she could connect the men to the charges.

The court heard that police followed the men who were driving a Mitsubishi Shogun towing a trailer containing concrete blocks and chamber risers, and a BMW car, from Larne Harbour to Coalisland where they were stopped.

The investigating officer said a search of a shed located the concrete blocks which she alleged contained 210 kilograms of cannabis resin.

An application for bail by Taggart was opposed by the officer who said the investigation was still in its “infancy stages” and police were concerned about inference with witnesses.

She said police believed the operation was carried out by an organised criminal gang given the estimated value of the seizure at £2.1m and the level of concealment involved.

The officer said four mobile phones were also seized during searches.

A defence lawyer for Taggart stressed his client has no previous convictions for any drug offences and had given full details of his movements.

He explained that Taggart worked as an HGV lorry driver and was employed driving tipper lorries for the co-accused in the West Midlands.