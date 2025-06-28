One of the men jailed for the baseball bat murder of a Catholic schoolboy in Ballymena has launched a High Court challenge to being detained in a regime likened to solitary confinement.

Mervyn Moon, 36, is currently in Maghaberry Prison serving a life sentence for his role in the killing of 15-year-old Michael McIlveen back in May 2006.

Moon was held in the Care and Supervision Unit (CSU) for up to three days in February this year after allegedly failing a body scan on his return to custody from an unaccompanied temporary day release.

His lawyers claim the decision to isolate him was unlawfully taken without evidence that he was carrying any concealed contraband items.

Proceedings brought against the Northern Ireland Prison Service also contend that he was wrongly monitored by CCTV while subject to the Rule 32 restriction of association.

An application for leave to seek a judicial review is expected to be heard later this year.

Michael McIlveen, known to his friends and family as 'Micky Bo', died from brain injuries sustained during the sectarian attack.

He was kicked and beaten by a group of Protestant youths who pursued him into an alleyway in the Co Antrim town.

Moon, from Douglas Terrace in Ballymena, was said to have wielded the baseball bat handed to him by another gang member.

He pleaded guilty to murder and was ordered to spend at least 10 years behind bars.

Initially released on licence, he has remained in custody since being recalled to prison in August 2023.

Court papers claim Moon was subjected to a full body X-ray scan and ordered to strip following the temporary release.

Prison officers repeatedly asked if he had been put under pressure to bring anything back into the jail before taking him to the CSU where further inspections were carried out, according to his case.

Referring to the alleged CCTV monitoring while he was detained in the cell, Moon stated: “I was distressed by the constant recording.

"I was conscious of the red light of the camera recording my movements, including my use of the toilet.”

He described the detention and monitoring as emotionally challenging, wrong and unfair.

Lawyers representing the convicted murder claim Rule 32 was unlawfully imposed on him without evidence to suggest he had been carrying concealed items.

In a pre-action response, the Prison Service contends that the allegations involve a number of factual inaccuracies.

A full body search was authorised following a positive X-ray scan which indicated Moon may have been concealing something, the authorities insist.

He then refused to comply and was observed clenching his buttocks and was taken to the CSU as part of a reasonable, justified and necessary decision.

With the legal dispute now set for judicial determination, Moon’s solicitor Owen Beattie claimed the case highlighted ongoing issues inside the jail.

Mr Beattie said: “The questionable use of the x-ray body scanner at Maghaberry Prison continues to be a constant problem within the prison regime.

"This latest litigation brings into sharp focus not only the use of the body scanner, but also the detention of prisoners in conditions akin to solitary confinement.”