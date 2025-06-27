Mid Ulster DUP meet Housing Executive and PSNI for talks on keeping people safe after Cookstown arson attack

Talks involving the Housing Executive and Neighbourhood Police have been held to discuss issues in relation to housing and keeping people safe following an arson attack on a flat in Cookstown on Sunday.

Two people, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s, had to be rescued after the overnight attack in Princess Avenue.

An accelerant was poured through the letterbox on the front door and set alight.

Firefighters removed the pair from the building and put out the blaze. Another fire at an outbuilding close to the property was also extinguished.

DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan and party colleague, Councillor Eva Cahoon, held talks with both agencies following “alarming events.”

In a statement, the representatives thanked the emergency services for their “swift action”.

"We are clear that all criminality and violence is wrong and to be condemned,” they said.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 64 22/06/25.