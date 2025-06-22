A man and woman have been taken to hospital for treatment after a report of an early morning arson attack at a flat in Cookstown.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of arson with intent at residential premises at the Princess Avenue area on Sunday, June 22.

Police said that shortly after 12.50am, it was reported that accelerant was poured through the front door letterbox of a flat in the area and set alight.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s, who were inside the property, were taken to safety by the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service who also extinguished the fire.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson with intent at residential premises at the Princess Avenue area of Cookstown. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Another fire at an outbuilding close to the property was also extinguished.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The male and female were treated at the scene by colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, then taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances and at this stage, the incident is being treated as deliberate ignition.”

Detectives are appealing for information and would ask anyone with any information that may be able to assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 64 22/06/25. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org