Register
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone welcomes cannabis seizure worth an estimated £1.7m

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has welcomed the seizure of cannabis worth an estimated £1.7m in Cookstown.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 10:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police recovered the suspected drugs from a lorry in the area on Sunday.

Mr McGlone said: “I welcome the seizure of these suspected drugs on Sunday. Those peddling illegal products seek to prey on and exploit the most vulnerable within our society and I am glad that this haul has now been taken out of circulation and those behind this will not be able to profit from their criminality.

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/crime/man-due-in-court-after-ps17m-of-...
Patsy McGlone MLA has welcomed the drugs seizure in Cookstown. Credit: National WorldPatsy McGlone MLA has welcomed the drugs seizure in Cookstown. Credit: National World
Patsy McGlone MLA has welcomed the drugs seizure in Cookstown. Credit: National World
Most Popular

“Drugs cause untold harm in our society, they destroy families, extinguish potential and ruin lives. We are in the midst of a mental health crisis in the North and illicit drugs are a huge contributory factor to that. Addiction is a huge issue in every community and we have a long way to go to tackle the root causes of that.”

Mr McGlone commended the efforts of the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch to disrupt the supply of drugs.