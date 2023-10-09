Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone welcomes cannabis seizure worth an estimated £1.7m
Police recovered the suspected drugs from a lorry in the area on Sunday.
Mr McGlone said: “I welcome the seizure of these suspected drugs on Sunday. Those peddling illegal products seek to prey on and exploit the most vulnerable within our society and I am glad that this haul has now been taken out of circulation and those behind this will not be able to profit from their criminality.
“Drugs cause untold harm in our society, they destroy families, extinguish potential and ruin lives. We are in the midst of a mental health crisis in the North and illicit drugs are a huge contributory factor to that. Addiction is a huge issue in every community and we have a long way to go to tackle the root causes of that.”
Mr McGlone commended the efforts of the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch to disrupt the supply of drugs.