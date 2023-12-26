Mid Ulster police believe car break-ins with Christmas presents, steering wheels and other items stolen may be linked
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are investigating the incidents which they say may possibly be linked and are appealing for information and help from any member of the public who may have witnessed any of the incidents or noticed anything suspicious.Inspector Long said: “A report was received on Sunday, December 24 that a window of a vehicle in the Princess Avenue area of Cookstown had been smashed.
"The car had been rummaged through, and the steering wheel and a number of presents stolen.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"It’s believed that the incident took place sometime between around 9pm on Saturday, December 23, and 9.20am on Sunday.
"It was also reported on Sunday that a car had been broken into in the Lissan Drive area of the town sometime overnight, and the steering wheel, dash, radio, and other items taken.
"A third report was received that sometime between around 5.20pm on Saturday, December 23, and 3.30pm on Sunday, December 24, the interior of a vehicle in the Morgan Drive area had been damaged, with the centre console around the gear stick and part of the dash missing.”
Inspector Long continued: “Monday, December 25, it was reported that the digital dashboard had been removed from a vehicle in The Vale area of Coalisland.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"A report was also received yesterday that damage was caused to the interior of a vehicle in the Millview Meadow area of Coalisland, with the radio and head display being ripped out, and a coat taken.
"Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of these reports, which we believe may possibly be linked, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in these areas at the time, or have any information which may assist, to get in touch.”
Anyone who believes they may be able to help police is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 459 of 24/12/23.”Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous.