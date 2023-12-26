Five cars were broken into over the Christmas weekend in Mid Ulster with steering wheels, parts of dashboards and presents amongst the items snatched.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating the incidents which they say may possibly be linked and are appealing for information and help from any member of the public who may have witnessed any of the incidents or noticed anything suspicious.Inspector Long said: “A report was received on Sunday, December 24 that a window of a vehicle in the Princess Avenue area of Cookstown had been smashed.

"The car had been rummaged through, and the steering wheel and a number of presents stolen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s believed that the incident took place sometime between around 9pm on Saturday, December 23, and 9.20am on Sunday.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a number of reported incidents involving cars being broken into in the Mid Ulster area. Picture: Pacemaker

"It was also reported on Sunday that a car had been broken into in the Lissan Drive area of the town sometime overnight, and the steering wheel, dash, radio, and other items taken.

"A third report was received that sometime between around 5.20pm on Saturday, December 23, and 3.30pm on Sunday, December 24, the interior of a vehicle in the Morgan Drive area had been damaged, with the centre console around the gear stick and part of the dash missing.”

Inspector Long continued: “Monday, December 25, it was reported that the digital dashboard had been removed from a vehicle in The Vale area of Coalisland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A report was also received yesterday that damage was caused to the interior of a vehicle in the Millview Meadow area of Coalisland, with the radio and head display being ripped out, and a coat taken.

"Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of these reports, which we believe may possibly be linked, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in these areas at the time, or have any information which may assist, to get in touch.”